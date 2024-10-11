BLSS: Week 8 high school football highlights and scores
Week 8 of the high school football season is underway.
Thursday night high school football scores:— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 11, 2024
Shadow Hills defeats Palm Springs, 45-35
AB Miller controls Cathedral City, 24-14@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @SportswithPep
Friday features a handful of games in town.
- Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage
- La Quinta at Xavier Prep
- Chaffey at Yucca Valley
- Banning at 29 Palms
- SJDL at DCA
- Vasquez at Desert Chapel
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for complete coverage.