BLSS: Week 8 high school football highlights and scores

2:21 PM
Week 8 of the high school football season is underway.

Friday features a handful of games in town.

  • Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage
  • La Quinta at Xavier Prep
  • Chaffey at Yucca Valley
  • Banning at 29 Palms
  • SJDL at DCA
  • Vasquez at Desert Chapel

Blake Arthur

