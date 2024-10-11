Cooling trend resumes today as temperatures fall through the weekend

A trough of low pressure is moving approaching Northern California. This is reviving the cooling trend on the valley floor after a bit of a break yesterday. This system will cause temperatures to gradually cool into next week.

Tonight we are still tracking a large geomagnetic storm. This storm caused auroras to be seen by millions of Americans last night. While it won't be as intense tonight, it is still ongoing. They are caused by charged particles from the sun interacting with the upper parts of Earth's atmosphere. You can learn more about these storms HERE.

the temperature outlook shows gray colors over Southern California. This tells us that temperatures will likely be close to the average in 6-10 days from now. more specifically, there are equal chances of both above average and below average temperatures.

Overall, we are tracking cooler and more comfortable temperatures in the days ahead. Highs look to fall into the upper 90s this weekend and stay there through Tuesday. A second cooling trend will bring us down into the lower 90s by the end of the week.