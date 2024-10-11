Skip to Content
News

Local small business outlook ahead of season and General Election

By
Published 10:37 AM

Election season can have a number of impacts on small businesses, such as economic uncertainty.

The election also overlapping with the Valley's 'shoulder' season, as small businesses are expecting more tourism in the coming months.

The Coachella Valley has three seasons:

  • High season (Jan - April)
  • Low season (May - Aug)
  • Shoulder season (Sept - Dec)

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn what local small businesses are experiencing and what they expect.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content