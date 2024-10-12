Walz tramps through tall grass on Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opener but bags no birds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spent Saturday morning tramping through tall grass on the opening day of Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season, giving the campaign a chance to highlight the governor’s rural roots and love of outdoor sports. Neither Walz nor Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan managed to bag any pheasants as they hunted near Sleepy Eye, a town about 90 miles southwest of Minneapolis. But others in their parties shot six birds on a beautiful fall day. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign mocked the outing, accusing Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, of “desperately attempting to make up ground with male voters.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.