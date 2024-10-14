Skip to Content
News

Police pursuit ends in rollover crash in Mecca

File Photo
KESQ
File Photo
By
Updated
today at 10:29 PM
Published 10:27 PM

Deputies are searching the area after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash Monday night in Mecca.

The incident started at around 9:10 p.m. Deputies were called out to the area of Hammond Road and Johnson Street in Mecca regarding a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived at the scene, found the vehicle, and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated and continued until the suspect was involved in a rollover collision in the area of Hammond Road and Colfax Street.

Deputies are currently searching the area for the occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content