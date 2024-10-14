Police pursuit ends in rollover crash in Mecca

Deputies are searching the area after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash Monday night in Mecca.

The incident started at around 9:10 p.m. Deputies were called out to the area of Hammond Road and Johnson Street in Mecca regarding a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived at the scene, found the vehicle, and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated and continued until the suspect was involved in a rollover collision in the area of Hammond Road and Colfax Street.

Deputies are currently searching the area for the occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.