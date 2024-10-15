After decades in comedy, Tim Heidecker is ready to get serious about music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tim Heidecker is working through his existential dread. He’s best known for his absurdist comedy and creative partnership with Eric Wareheim that began when the pair was in college. As Heidecker has leaned more into songwriting in recent years, he has also embraced baring through music these dark meditations that keep him awake. “Slipping Away,” his latest album out Friday, vacillates between semi-fictional apocalyptic storytelling and poignantly vulnerable reflections on fatherhood, aging and success.

