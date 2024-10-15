Skip to Content
WB I-10 fully open near Cook Street after asphalt and tar spill causes lane closures

CHP Indio
By
today at 5:39 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Update 5:35 p.m.

The roadway is back open. Some traffic remains in place, but all lanes are back open.

Original Report 3:48 p.m.

Two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 10 have been shut down due to asphalt and tar on the roadway, the California Highway Patrol announced.

CHP has the #2 and #3 lanes closed. There is no word on when the lanes could be reopened

According to Google Maps, westbound traffic is backed up to Washington Street, as of 3:45 p.m.

Jesus Reyes

