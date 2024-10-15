WB I-10 fully open near Cook Street after asphalt and tar spill causes lane closures

Update 5:35 p.m.

The roadway is back open. Some traffic remains in place, but all lanes are back open.

Original Report 3:48 p.m.

Two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 10 have been shut down due to asphalt and tar on the roadway, the California Highway Patrol announced.

CHP has the #2 and #3 lanes closed. There is no word on when the lanes could be reopened

🚨Traffic Alert🚨



Westbound I-10, east of the Cook Street exit:



CHP has the #2 and #3 lanes closed due to asphalt and tar on the roadway. Please drive with caution through this area. pic.twitter.com/gZsW1KHe7Z — CHP Indio (@chpindio) October 15, 2024

According to Google Maps, westbound traffic is backed up to Washington Street, as of 3:45 p.m.