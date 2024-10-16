Relatives of a Black man killed by Ohio police are settling their lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A family is settling a wrongful death lawsuit against Ohio police who fired 94 bullets at a Black man during a chase two years ago. A Tuesday court filing says Jayland Walker’s family and the city of Akron have reached an agreement, but did not disclose any details. The family’s lawyers said a news conference to discuss the settlement would be scheduled. City officials declined to comment while the settlement is still pending a judge’s approval. The lawsuit filed in June 2023 sought at least $45 million in damages.

