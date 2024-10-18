Harris will campaign with the Obamas later this month in Georgia and Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is getting ready for her first campaign appearances with Barack and Michelle Obama this month in Georgia and Michigan. A Harris campaign official says the vice president will appear with the former president in Georgia on Oct. 24, and with the former first lady in Michigan on Oct. 26. The appearances are described as major events designed to help turn out the vote for Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. The former president recently campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh and has appearances scheduled Friday in Arizona and Saturday in Nevada.

