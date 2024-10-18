Two days of torrential rain bring major flooding to central France

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says firefighters and other rescuers have been involved in about 2,300 operations, some of them lifesaving, in what appears to be the biggest flooding in 40 years in central France. Over 1,000 people have been evacuated. Most of them were able to go back home on Friday. French weather agency Meteo France said as much as 700 millimeters (27.5 inches) pf rain fell in in 48 hours in some local areas in the regions of Ardeche and Lozere. Meteo France lifted its red alert on Friday morning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.