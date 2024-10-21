Concerns with student social media misuse

Social media can be a space for inclusivity and connectivity, but it can also have it drawbacks.

One local parent is raising concern on what can be done to help schools better tackle social media misuse among students.

PSUSD releasing a statement to families Friday:

Dear PSUSD Families:

We all share a commitment to helping our students make smart choices. This school year we have noticed an increase in social media misuse among students. This issue is extremely important, and we are asking you to talk to your child(ren) about it.

Social media platforms (Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, etc.), and the internet in general, can take a message or conversation and send it out into the world, where it can quickly spread. What children may think is private can be made very public very quickly. Additionally, what is thought to have been deleted online can live on forever.

Please speak to your child about appropriate use of these platforms and the importance of being kind, respectful and helping foster a positive school culture. We have recently learned of some inappropriate social media accounts that have been created by students with the purpose of posting photos of other students, often without their knowledge or consent. This is a violation of privacy rights and students who make such posts can face school and legal consequences. Our school administrators report these inappropriate posts to the platforms, but they are typically not responsive to removing them. There is an assembly bill being considered that will impose fines for failing to remove these objectionable and harmful posts.

A few tips:

· Know what social media sites your children regularly use and check privacy settings

· Ask your child(ren) what they have noticed about behavior online and what they would do if they saw something inappropriate, unkind, or threatening

. If they see safety concerns, bullying, lies or anything of concern on social media, they should bring those concerns to a trusted adult, such as the principal, a teacher, a counselor or other school staff.

· Teach them to think before they post - don’t say anything online that you wouldn’t say to someone in person or wouldn’t say to someone who they respect

· Inform them that some posts can have legal consequences. For example, false accusations or threatening a school could result in legal and financial consequences.

Thank you as always for your support and partnership!

Tony Signoret, Ed.D.

Superintendent of School