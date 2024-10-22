Skip to Content
Colonel Paige Middle School goes high tech

Desert Sands Unified School Distrct
A new high-tech interactive program landed at Colonel Paige Middle School in La Quinta.

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the school's new Garner Holt Animatronics & eSports Room.

Officials with Desert Sands Unified School District said the animatronics would offer students hands-on experiences -- including 3D printing, green screens, coding, and more.

The district said the eSports Room featured 26 gaming stations, nine large-format TVs, and advanced technology.

District officials the state-funded program was for students in grades TK-8, offered during a year-long academy.

