Colonel Paige Middle School goes high tech

A new high-tech interactive program landed at Colonel Paige Middle School in La Quinta.

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the school's new Garner Holt Animatronics & eSports Room.

Officials with Desert Sands Unified School District said the animatronics would offer students hands-on experiences -- including 3D printing, green screens, coding, and more.

The district said the eSports Room featured 26 gaming stations, nine large-format TVs, and advanced technology.

District officials the state-funded program was for students in grades TK-8, offered during a year-long academy.