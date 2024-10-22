Swiss tourist suffers ‘violent death’ visiting Algeria with tour group

DJANET, Algeria (AP) — A Swiss woman was killed earlier this month in Algeria, which has in recent years aimed to attract tourists and put a history of instability and terrorism in the Sahara in the past. Switzerland’s Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday confirmed the unnamed woman’s Oct. 11 death, calling it violent in a statement. The woman was part of a tour group of five Swiss travelers. Few tourists visit Algeria but the country has in recent years enacted policies designed to lure tour groups to visit the Sahara Desert.

