Women in states with bans are getting abortions at similar rates as under Roe, report says

A new report finds that women living in states with abortion bans obtained the procedure in the second half of 2023 at about the same rate as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The #WeCount report was released Tuesday by the Society of Family Planning, which advocates for abortion access. It found that women in states with bans traveled out of state or had prescription abortion pills mailed to them. The report also found women increasingly used telehealth, as medical providers in states with laws intended to protection them from prosecution in other states used online appointments to prescribe abortion pills.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.