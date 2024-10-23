FIND Food Bank teams up with DCN to provide mammogram resources
FIND Food Bank teamed up with Desert Care Network during Breast Cancer Awareness month.
During a distribution event at Della Lindley Elementary School in Thousand Palms, volunteers were seen passing out flyers to community members.
DCN said early detection was lifesaving.
The flyers detailed mammogram resources available locally.
Event organizers said they encouraged residents to seek preventative care.
