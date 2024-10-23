Skip to Content
News

FIND Food Bank teams up with DCN to provide mammogram resources

FIND Food Bank
By
Published 10:59 PM

FIND Food Bank teamed up with Desert Care Network during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

During a distribution event at Della Lindley Elementary School in Thousand Palms, volunteers were seen passing out flyers to community members.

DCN said early detection was lifesaving.

The flyers detailed mammogram resources available locally.

Event organizers said they encouraged residents to seek preventative care.

To learn more about FIND Food Bank, click here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content