‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025

LANDIS, N.C. (AP) — Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025. Muniz will make the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series. The 38-year-old actor-turned-race car driver is scheduled to compete in the Truck Series race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He competed twice this season in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, including the opener at Daytona International Speedway.

