Jack Jones, famed singer and desert resident, dies at 86

Famed singer and Coachella Valley resident Jack Jones died Wednesday night, his family announced. He was 86 years old.

Jones is considered one of the most popular vocalists of the 1960s. He is best known for hits like Wives and Lovers, Lollypops and Roses, and famously sang the theme to The Love Boat, the popular ABC show that ran from 1977 to 1987.

Jones is a two-time Grammy-award winner. He was a regular fixture on the variety shows that aired across the 60s and 70s.

He acted in several films dating back to 1959. Jones made notable cameos in films like Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) and American Hustle (2013).

Jones spent the past several decades calling Coachella Valley home.

He has appeared at countless charity events including Christmas Tree Lane for Act 4 MS and has helped raise millions of dollars for valley ventures throughout the years.

Jones celebrated his 80th birthday with a concert at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

In 2003, Jones was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, located at 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.