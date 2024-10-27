2 US House members seek to become North Carolina’s attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two men seeking to become North Carolina’s next attorney general are both outgoing members of Congress who have represented the Charlotte area on Capitol Hill and previously in the state legislature. Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson and GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop are seeking to succeed two-term Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democratic nominee for governor. Each has argued that his rival is too radical to become the state’s top law enforcement official. This fall’s campaign has focused largely on who is best able to represent the nation’s ninth-largest state in court and keep its communities safe.

