Monitoring impacts as gusty winds set to strengthen in the Coachella Valley

As Coachella Valley residents brace for strong wind gusts Monday and Tuesday, schools are also monitoring the winds to protect their students.

As of Monday morning, students at Palm Springs Unified School District schools are not being affected by the winds.

"At this time, we have not required our school sites to bring outdoor activity indoors. We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and air quality levels and make adjustments as necessary." Palm Springs Unified School District

The winds are expected to peak late Monday evening and into early Tuesday. Winds could reach up to 45 to 50 mph. Impacts from these winds include air quality concerns.

