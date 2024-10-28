Gusty winds prompt First Alert Weather Alert

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through tomorrow at 9 a.m. and the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert from this morning until 1 p.m. tomorrow. Winds could reach 45 to 50 m.p.h.

In addition to the Wind Advisory, there is a Windblown Dust Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District through tomorrow afternoon as well.

A vigorous front crossing the region will result in those gusty winds, along with some potential showers in the high desert and also to the South of the Valley.

We will be tracking the gusty winds and the impact they have on the Valley as the front moves through.

The winds also usher in much cooler temps through the week, with highs dipping into the 70s and lower 80s all week long!