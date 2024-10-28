Skip to Content
Thanksgiving plans underway for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Published 10:15 PM

Officials at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway were gearing up for the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.  

A special holiday schedule was planned for Thursday, November 28th through Sunday, December 1st.

Officials said each day during that time period, the first tram up was set for 8:00 a.m. and the last tram down was set for 9:30 p.m.

Two places to eat at the top of the tram were both planning to serve Thanksgiving-inspired meals. Menus could be found here.

