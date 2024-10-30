Guidance for speaking to kids about election

As we enter its final days, the election can be an emotional rollercoaster for everyone -- including children.

Some assume that children are too young to be taught about voting and the election, but studies show children do react.

Like everyone, they're exposed to disturbing language, shocking images, insults and and dire predictions for the future.

It's important to engage with your child in discussions around elections to help them process the information they are hearing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.