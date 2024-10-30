Skip to Content
News

Guidance for speaking to kids about election

By
New
Published 10:21 AM

As we enter its final days, the election can be an emotional rollercoaster for everyone -- including children.

Some assume that children are too young to be taught about voting and the election, but studies show children do react.

Like everyone, they're exposed to disturbing language, shocking images, insults and and dire predictions for the future.

It's important to engage with your child in discussions around elections to help them process the information they are hearing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content