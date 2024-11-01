Arkansas’ 4 Republican US House members face challenges from Democratic rivals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ four Republican U.S. House members are trying to fend off challenges from Democrats hoping to break the GOP’s hold on the state’s federal delegation. U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford faces Democrat Rodney Govens in the 1st District in east Arkansas. U.S. Rep. French Hill is running against Democrat Marcus Jones in the 2nd District. Rep. Steve Womack is running against Caitlin Draper in the 3rd District. Rep. Bruce Westerman is running against Democrat Risie Howard in the 4th District.

