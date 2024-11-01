Montana man charged with murder in brutal campground killing

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A suspect was charged with murder in the brutal slaying of a Montana man that was initially reported as a possible bear mauling. The suspect allegedly told authorities that he arrived at a campsite northeast of Big Sky, Montana, intending to stay the night but found it occupied by the victim. Driven by an unknown motive, authorities say the suspect hit the victim with a piece of wood, stabbed him with a screwdriver and hit him with an axe. The Gallatin County sheriff says DNA found on a beer can at the campsite matched the suspect’s DNA. The suspect was being held Friday on $1.5 million bail.

