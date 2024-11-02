Biden declares major disaster area in southeast New Mexico due to historic flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster area in southeast New Mexico where historic flooding killed two people and forced the rescue of more than 300 people last month. The declaration announced Friday makes federal funding available to residents in Chaves County. A record 5.78 inches of rain fell there on Oct. 19, breaking Roswell’s previous daily high of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901. Mayor Tim Jennings called it “a 500-year flood.” He estimated the damage at up to $500 million. City officials said the Roswell Museum sustained at least $12 million in water damage.

