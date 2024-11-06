Prop 36 passed by California voters, local reaction

Proposition 36 has been approved by state voters with overwhelming support.

The law will enact harsher penalties for repeat theft and drug crimes, reversing that of Prop 47, which passed in 2014. That law changed the way thefts and other petty crimes were prosecuted, raising the threshold for what's considered a felony from $450 to $950 in theft. It also reclassified some drug charges from felonies to misdemeanors.

Proponents of Prop 36 blame Prop 47 for the rise in smash-and-grabs and shoplifting crimes.

Prop 36 will restore pre-Prop 47 criteria and force someone with multiple previous drug-related arrests into treatment.

Opponents of Prop 36 are concerned about funding for increased incarceration and question whether it'll actually stop such crimes.

