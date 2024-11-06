Strong typhoon threatens northern Philippine region still recovering from back-to-back storms

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon is forecast to hit the northern Philippines, prompting a new round of evacuations in a region still recovering from back-to-back storms a few weeks ago. Typhoon Yinxing is the 13th to batter the disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation this season. Tens of thousands of villagers were returning to emergency shelters on Thursday and disaster-response teams were again put on alert in Cagayan and other northern provinces near the expected path of Yinxing. The typhoon was located about 110 miles east of Aparri town in Cagayan province on Thursday morning.

