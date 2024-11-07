Skip to Content
Deputies respond to report of patient checking into hospital with gunshot wound

News Channel 3 was following breaking news on a possible shooting in Indio Thursday night.

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage around 8:00 p.m. in response to a possible gunshot victim.

Investigators said Indio Police Department was handling the situation.

There was no word on the patient's condition.

News Channel 3 reached out to Indio Police investigators and was awaiting a response.

We will continue to track this breaking story.

