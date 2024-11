Firefighters are working to contain a fire that burned a structure and spread to nearby vegetation in Banning.

The fire was first reported at around 12:15 p.m. in the area of W Williams Street and N 16th Street.

Initially, the fire damaged a single mobile home before it spread to grass.

Additional units are responding. Cal Fire noted that winds in the area are 20 MPH to 30 MPH.

