Florida environmental protection head quits 2 months after backlash of plan to develop state parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The head of Florida’s environmental protection agency is stepping down two months after a controversial proposal to develop golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks was abandoned after sparking rare bipartisan opposition. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced Thursday that Shawn Hamilton is being replaced as secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection by Alexis Lambert, chief of staff of the state’s bond finance division. The department unveiled the plans for the “Great Outdoors Initiative” in August and had planned a single hour of public hearings near the nine affected parks. Opposition to the initiative transcended party lines, and DeSantis eventually announced that plans for the parks were going back to the drawing board.

