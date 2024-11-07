Nigeria’s major cities suffer blackouts as the power grid collapses yet again

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s major cities including Abuja, Lagos and Kano have suffered blackouts as the country’s electricity grid has collapsed in the tenth such outage to hit the power system this year. The Transmission Company of Nigeria says a “partial disturbance of the system” caused the latest round of blackouts. Grid failures are common in Nigeria where the power industry suffers from a lack of investment. The national grid has collapsed 10 times this year, the first time on Feb. 4 and the latest previous time on Tuesday. Nigeria has the potential to generate 13,000 megawatts, but can only transmit 4,000 megawatts due to weak infrastructure, not enough for a population of more than 200 million people.

