Augillard scores 30, Fresno State defeats Sacramento State 64-57

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Amar Augillard’s 30 points led Fresno State past Sacramento State 64-57 on Friday.

Augillard shot 9 for 19 (4 for 13 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (1-0). Zaon Collins scored 11 points while going 4 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds and three steals. Alex Crawford had nine points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Julian Vaughns finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). EJ Neal added nine points for Sacramento State. Lachlan Brewer also had eight points.

Augillard scored eight points in the first half and Fresno State went into the break trailing 37-30. Augillard scored 22 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Fresno State to a seven-point victory.

