Ahead of Veterans Day, the city of Palm Springs is hosting a Veterans Drive-Thru Appreciation Lunch at Palm Springs City Hall, Friday, November 8, from 11AM to 1PM.

This is part of a free four-day celebration.

Free box lunches will be distributed to veterans while supplies last.

To RSVP email: Recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272.

