Planet Fitness donates fitness equipment to La Quinta Fire Department

Published 11:11 AM

Planet Fitness is donating cardio fitness equipment to the La Quinta Fire Department, Monday, Nov. 11.

As part of its commitment to the community, Planet Fitness has been working closely with the La Quinta Fire Department to donate fitness equipment, including stair masters and rowing machines, to its facility to help its firefighters work to maintain their physical health and reach their fitness goals.

Luis Avila

