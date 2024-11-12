Family of security guard shot and killed at Portland, Oregon, hospital sues facility for $35M

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a security guard who was fatally shot at a hospital in Portland, Oregon, has sued the facility for $35 million. In a wrongful death complaint filed Tuesday, the family of Bobby Smallwood accused Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center of negligence. They argued the hospital failed to enforce its policies against violence and weapons in the workplace by not responding to staff reports of threats in the days before the shooting. The gunman, PoniaX Calles, had been visiting his partner who gave birth at the hospital. On July 22, 2023, he shot and killed Smallwood after the security guard was called to help remove him. Calles escaped but was later shot and killed by police. The hospital said it was unable to comment on pending litigation.

