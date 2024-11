This Diabetes Awareness Month, health officials recommend getting screened for diabetes.

Diabetes is known as the "silent killer" because it takes a long time for symptoms to appear, and many people don't know they have it.

According to a 2023 HARC survey, 19% of people in the Coachella Valley have diabetes, about 59K. The same survey says about 13K don't know they have it or are undiagnosed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.