Wisconsin Republican Hovde say he’s weighing whether to request a recount in his US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde is refusing to concede defeat to Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin in their U.S. Senate race. In a video posted on X Tuesday, Hovde said he is “deeply concerned” about the election results but that seeking a recount is a “serious” decision and he is still reviewing his options. Democrats, and even some Republicans, immediately called out Hovde for what they said was a perpetuation of lies about the integrity of elections. Hovde can request a recount because his margin of defeat was less than 1 percentage point, at about 29,000 votes. But Hovde saidTuesday that he wants to review all of the information and options that are available.

