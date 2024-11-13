At least 1 explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court leaves 1 dead, forces evacuation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities say at least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court has killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia. A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters confirmed that one person died at the scene, but did not identify the person. The court’s justices safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday’s session was finished. Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

