Man twice convicted in 2008 Palm Springs murder seeks retrial

A convicted murderer awaiting sentencing in a case we've been following since 2008 has requested a new trial. If the trial is granted, it would be the third time Daniel Garcia would face a jury in the case.

Garcia, who is awaiting sentencing for his role in the murder of Palm Springs art dealer Clifford Lambert, is causing another delay by setting a briefing schedule for a new trial motion to happen in March 2025.



In the meantime, David Replogle, the other defendant left in the case to be sentenced, will have to wait for post trial motions and sentencing due to Garcia's request. This will drag out both cases into April or May of next year.



You may recall that six people were convicted or pleaded out for their roles in the murder of Lambert.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.