Monkey found during search warrant at Indio home

Officers serving a search warrant at a home in Indio on Friday found a monkey.

The discovery was made while the Indio Police Department was serving a search warrant at a property on the 40000 block of Amador Drive, located inside the Sonora Wells community.

When officers made their way inside, they found a spider monkey.

A Riverside County animal control officer was called to assist IPD. The animal control officer carefully placed the monkey in a carrier and transported it to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

An animal services officer contacted a warden with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and the warden arranged to have a specialized rescue organization pick up the monkey.

The monkey was picked up Friday afternoon.