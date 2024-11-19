Federal wildlife officials review the removal of a bald eagle nest in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say they’re reviewing the removal of a bald eagle nest at the site of a planned subdivision in the east Alabama city of Auburn, following an outcry. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a permit to the subdivision’s developer to remove the nest. The developer told media outlet WSFA it had followed agency guidelines in removing what was believed to be an alternate eagle nesting site. Auburn city officials said they encouraged the federal agency’s review to ensure the conditions of the permit were followed. The tree containing the nest was chopped down over the weekend, upsetting nearby residents.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.