Local food banks see declining donations as need continues to rise

By
Published 10:15 AM

Local food banks are feeling the strain of declining donations as the need continues to rise in the Coachella Valley.

Some citing economic pressures for lower supply and low quantity of donations.

“Over the last couple of years it has grown exponentially. Even now we’re seeing it with the donations that we receive.”
Kristen Crawford, CVRM

There are other ways you can help your community without having to break the bank.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn what some local food banks are doing to help feed as many people as possible.

Luis Avila

