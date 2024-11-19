Ohio home explosion leaves 2 dead, 1 injured as debris rains down on neighborhood

BETHEL, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at an Ohio home killed two people, left another hospitalized with burns and sent debris flying through a neighborhood. It’s not yet known what caused the blast in Bethel on Tuesday morning. Several residents said it shook and caused minor damage to their homes. Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper says a man and a woman were killed in the blast, while another man suffered burns and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The names of three people have not been released, and it wasn’t immediately clear of any of them lived at the home.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.