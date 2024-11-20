American and Australian tourists die, raising toll to 4 in Laos alcohol poisoning incident

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, Laos, Australia’s prime minister said, and the U.S. State Department confirmed an American also died in the same party town, bringing the death toll to four in the poisoning incident. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament on Thursday that 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died after being evacuated from Laos for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalized in Thailand. Meantime, the State Department confirmed to The Associated Press that an American tourist had also died, but said it had no further comment out of respect to the families.

