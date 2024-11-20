Christy Holstege concedes State Assembly race to Greg Wallis

Democrat Christy Holstege has conceded the race for State Assembly to Republican incumbent Greg Wallis.

Holstege made the announcement on her social media account Wednesday afternoon.

Wallis sent a statement to News Channel 3 on his victory:

"After a hard-fought campaign, I am deeply honored to be re-elected to the California State Assembly. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family, my dedicated volunteers, and to the people of the 47th District for their unwavering support. As we move forward, I will continue to focus on what unites us, working together to build a brighter future for all Californians. Serving you is a privilege, and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started.

Holstege led the race on election day. However, as more votes continued to be counted, Wallis caught up and grew his lead each day.

Wallis leads by just under 5,000 votes as of Wednesday.