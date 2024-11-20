Donald Trump’s latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Following up the Bibles, sneakers, watches, photo books and cryptocurrency ventures launched during his third White House campaign, President-elect Donald Trump has apparently signed onto a line of guitars. Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday a photo of himself holding what he said was a “Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar,” an electric model emblazoned with an American flag and eagle on the body, and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan inlaid into the neck. Unlike some of the other products Trump has endorsed recently, there’s no disclaimer online mentioning any licensing agreement or what entity is making the sales. Trump’s transition team didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.