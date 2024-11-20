Prop 32 rejected, CA voters reject minimum wage increase

California residents are expressing heightened concerns about the affordability of everyday life.

The California Secretary of State finalized the count for Prop 32, Tuesday, which would have increased the minimum wage to $18 an hour.

50.8% voted NO to raise it, 49.2% voted YES.

Supporters of the increase say it would have helped people with the high cost of living. Those against the increase say it would have continued to increase the cost of living, eliminate jobs, and makes the state and local government budget deficits worse.

This is the first time CA voters reject a measure of this kind.

