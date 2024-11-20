UTEP takes down UCSB 79-76

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Devon Barnes’ 23 points helped UTEP defeat UCSB 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Barnes shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the free-throw line for the Miners (3-1). Otis Frazier III added 21 points while going 9 of 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Ahamad Bynum went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Kenny Pohto led the way for the Gauchos (4-1) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Fontenet II added 20 points and eight rebounds for UCSB. Stephan D. Swenson also had 17 points and six assists.

UTEP went into the half leading UCSB 37-32. Frazier scored 13 points in the half. Barnes led UTEP with 12 points in the second half as their team was outscored by two points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.