Georgia woman convicted of killing her toddler sentenced to life in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman convicted of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a trash bin two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison. Leilani Simon was spared the maximum punishment of life without a chance of parole Thursday when she was sentenced by Chatham County Superior Court Tammy Stokes in Savannah. A trial jury a month ago found Simon guilty of malice murder and 18 other charges in the death of her son, Quinton Simon. Simon called 911 the morning of Oct. 5, 2022, to report her son was missing. Police ultimately zeroed in on her as a suspect and later found the child’s bones in a landfill.

