Warm Days Ahead, Weekend Brings a Cool Down

Enjoy our continued warming today with increasing onshore flow this afternoon.

Look for temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, reaching the low 80s by tomorrow.

Southern California remains under the influence of high pressure, keeping conditions clear and dry across the desert.

As the trough associated with the strong atmospheric river to our north moves south into the weekend, it will bring much cooler weather--especially in the mountains and valleys, with temperatures dropping around 10 degrees by Saturday.

Because this atmospheric river is coming in from the southwest, snow levels in the mountains are likely to remain fairly high. Still a very real threat for flooding in Northern California and Southern Oregon into the weekend.

Farther south, any precipitation in the mountains would likely fall in the form of light rain.

While rain really isn't likely for us across the Coachella Valley, there's still a slight chance of showers for the weekend, particularly to the south.

By next week, temperatures will stabilize in the mid-70s before warming again near Thanksgiving.